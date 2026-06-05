Now’s the time! Why historic meeting with Lionel Messi shouldn’t scare England as Robbie Fowler refuses to shy away from reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo

That mindset also applies to evergreen forward Ronaldo, who is still going strong at 41 years of age. The Manchester United and Real Madrid icon has been a thorn in England’s side before - helping to send them packing on penalties from Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup.

Could the Three Lions do without a reunion at another major tournament? Fowler added when presented with that poser: “Portugal have probably been a nemesis for England, having him in tournaments and various games throughout the years.

“Whatever happens in the World Cup, whether it's Argentina or Portugal, I think you've got to play teams anyway. You've got to play the best teams, you've got to be competitive of course. I'm one of them - it's like, for example, the FA Cup in England, people always say you don't want to draw the big teams in the early rounds. I used to relish it, if I'm being totally honest, because you've got to beat them sometime, you've got to play them sometime.

“It is going to be a tough game, you know that, but if you have real aspirations of being the best, I don't think it matters when you play them, but you have got to go out there and beat the best anyway. And if that's Portugal, so be it. If that's Brazil, Spain and even Uruguay and Argentina, then you've got to back yourselves and I think that's what the England squad will be doing.”