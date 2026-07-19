The superstition, widely known as the "Drake Curse", suggests that any athlete or team that receives public support from the rapper is destined for a disappointing result.

Concerns surrounding Argentina's fate are amplified by Drake’s recent string of betting disasters. Earlier this year, he reportedly suffered a $1 million loss after the New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks at the Super Bowl in February. Furthermore, he lost another $300,000 after backing Jannik Sinner to overcome Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

Beyond football, the rapper's betting history is littered with expensive failures across various disciplines. According to reports from Marca, his net losses in football betting alone are believed to surpass $1.9 million. Website TheDrakeCurse, which tracks his public wagers, currently labels him as "cursed," noting that he has a strike rate of just 36.8% over nearly 90 high-stakes bets.