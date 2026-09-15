Getty/GOAL
Thomas Tuchel told to fast-track Nottingham Forest star Liam Delap as potential Harry Kane successor for England
The search for Kane's heir
An England team without talismanic captain Kane is a daunting prospect for many supporters to contemplate. With the prolific striker now 33 years old, the reality of a future without him leading the line is rapidly approaching for the Three Lions.
Finding a suitable successor is proving to be a major headache for the national setup, as the gap in quality between Kane and the rest of the attacking pack remains significant. The pool of elite young centre-forwards waiting in the wings appears uncomfortably thin ahead of future international tournaments.
However, talkSPORT's Jordan has offered a potential solution to England head coach Tuchel. He has urged the manager to keep a close eye on Forest striker Delap.
- Getty Images Sport
Emerging from the Stamford Bridge vacuum
Delap recently opened his account for Forest in style, finding the back of the net during a 2-1 victory away at Aston Villa. This immediate impact has sparked discussions about his international credentials, and whether the 23-year-old could eventually fill the massive void that Kane will leave behind. Jordan believes Delap has the raw tools to succeed at the highest level, despite a difficult recent spell in the capital.
"Delap might do it, he’s a good player," Jordan said when quizzed on the striker's international prospects. "He had a great season at Ipswich in a side that could really compete and he scored a few goals.
"He went to Chelsea and got lost in the vacuum. That happens to young players. He’s gone to Nottingham Forest, two games in; wallop! He starts scoring goals."
Overcoming a frustrating Chelsea nightmare
Delap is currently looking to rebuild his reputation following a deeply frustrating campaign at Chelsea last season. He arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2025 for a hefty £30 million fee, having earned heavy plaudits for netting 12 Premier League goals during Ipswich Town's relegation season.
Many expected the young forward to kick on in west London, but a series of unfortunate setbacks derailed his progress. A hamstring injury just two weeks into the campaign sidelined him for two critical months.
His development was further hampered by constant managerial changes and a painful dislocated shoulder. Consequently, Delap finished his spell with the Blues boasting a dismal return of just two goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.
- Getty Images Sport
Rebuilding form at Nottingham Forest
Now completely free from his west London nightmare, Delap is already showing flashes of his true potential at the City Ground. For Tuchel and England, the coming months will be crucial in monitoring the 23-year-old's consistency. If Delap can maintain his early momentum and spearhead the Forest attack effectively, an international call-up may soon be on the horizon.
The immediate priority for the young striker is stringing together a run of starts and proving he can deliver in the top flight week in, week out. Should he achieve that, the Three Lions might just find their long-awaited successor to Kane.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting