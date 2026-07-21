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Lamine Yamal sings Bad Bunny at wild Spain World Cup parade after gruelling final vs Argentina as Ferran Torres wears Donald Trump-inspired cap
Spain celebrated in style in Madrid
Spain's World Cup-winning squad returned to Madrid for an open-top bus parade after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final. Yamal was at the centre of the celebrations, taking the microphone to sing Bad Bunny songs as supporters lined the streets to welcome the team home.
The Barcelona youngster was regularly seen celebrating with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, with the pair dancing together throughout the parade. Several players embraced the festive atmosphere, while others draped themselves in Spanish flags as the squad made its way through the capital.
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Torres pokes fun at Trump
While the music and dancing caught the eye, match-winning hero Torres provided the most talked-about fashion statement of the day. The forward was seen wearing a distinctive red cap that bore a striking resemblance to the political merchandise of Trump. The hat was emblazoned with the slogan "Make Spain Great Again," a cheeky nod to the US President who had presented the players with their medals only 24 hours earlier.
Rodri and De la Fuente thank the supporters
The celebrations became more reflective when the squad arrived at Cibeles Square, where players and coaching staff addressed the crowd. Captain Rodri praised the unity that had carried Spain to World Cup glory and paid tribute to match-winner Torres.
Rodri told supporters: "We’ve won the World Cup. And how many do we have? Two. These guys here are amazing, and I don’t know what else to say. I would like to remember a very important person to me, a player who has been unfairly criticized and who today is part of Spanish football history: Ferran."
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente also thanked the fans for their backing throughout the tournament. He said: "Thank you Spain for supporting us, for being here. We are lucky to have 26 fantastic people who are also fantastic footballers, the best in the world.
"For me, it is an honor to manage them and share this moment with my coaching staff. Together we are stronger, don’t forget that. Long live Spain!"
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Spain look to build on their triumph
Once the celebrations come to an end, Spain's focus will quickly shift to their upcoming international fixtures. Having lifted the World Cup with one of the youngest squads in the tournament, De la Fuente's side will look to build on their success with a talented core featuring Yamal, Nico Williams and Torres.
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