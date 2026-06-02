Getty Images
Why is Lamine Yamal not wearing Spain’s No.10 shirt? Barcelona team-mate Dani Olmo addresses talk of ‘problems behind closed doors'
Olmo dismisses squad number controversy
As La Roja prepare for their latest quest for global glory, the allocation of shirt numbers has generated significant debate among supporters and the media. Many expected Yamal to take over the prestigious No.10, but the jersey has remained with Olmo, while the 18-year-old winger has opted to keep the No.19 he used to wear at club level.
Olmo was quick to clarify that the decision was made without any internal conflict, insisting that the hierarchy within the dressing room remains harmonious. “There are no problems behind closed doors, there’s no fuss about wearing the No. 10. It’s just rumors going around outside,” Olmo said during a recent press conference.
- Getty Images Sport
Sticking with a winning formula
For Olmo, the decision to retain the No.10 was a simple matter of superstition and personal preference. The playmaker was a central figure during Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign, and he sees no reason to fix what isn't broken as Luis de la Fuente's side heads into the World Cup.
“It’s a number I’ve worn before, the one we won the Euros with. It’s a number I like, so why change it when everything is going well?” Olmo added.
While fans often view the No.10 as a badge of the team's primary star, Olmo's consistency in the shirt makes him a natural fit to continue the legacy of the jersey as Spain look to add a second star to their crest.
Yamal focal point of unconventional numbering
While Yamal's choice to stay with No.19 has been a major talking point, he isn't the only player involved in a surprising jersey assignment. Spain confirmed a list that raised eyebrows across social media, particularly with the news that midfielder Gavi has been handed the iconic No.9 jersey.
Traditionally reserved for clinical strikers like Fernando Torres, the number will now be worn by the combative Barcelona engine-room operator.
Elsewhere in the squad, Pedri will wear No.20 and Ferran Torres has been assigned No.7.
Yamal's decision to stick with No.19 mirrors his previous identity at Barcelona - with that number being donned before taking the brave decision to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Co by inheriting No.10 at Camp Nou.
- Getty Images Sport
Fitness boost for the teenage star
Beyond the kit numbers, there is positive news regarding Yamal’s physical condition. The youngster missed the conclusion of the domestic season due to injury, leading to fears that he might not be at 100 per cent for the tournament opener. However, Olmo provided a reassuring update on his team-mate's rehabilitation process.
“I see him doing well. He’s training little by little as part of his rehabilitation. He’s making good progress and we’re happy with that,” Olmo noted.
Spain are currently putting the final touches on their preparations and are scheduled to face Iraq in a warm-up friendly this Thursday, where De la Fuente is expected to rotate his squad before the competitive action begins.