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Lamine Yamal reveals what Lionel Messi said to him after 2026 World Cup final - with words from the Argentine GOAT meaning as much to Barcelona wonderkid as his ‘gold medal’
Messi's words of wisdom
In the emotional wake of Spain’s dramatic World Cup final victory over Argentina in New York, a symbolic baton was passed between two generations of Barcelona icons. Yamal, who has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting talents in world football, was spotted sharing an intimate conversation with Messi after the final whistle.
When questioned about the specifics of that exchange, Yamal revealed the profound impact the veteran’s words had on him during what was already the greatest night of his professional career. "He told me to keep going my way and that the future belongs to our generation. Those words mean as much to me as the gold medal around my neck," Yamal revealed.
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The ultimate respect for the GOAT
Despite the competitive nature of the final and the physical demands of the tournament, Yamal’s admiration for his predecessor remains unshaken. Yamal reiterated his stance on Messi's place in the pantheon of footballing greats, ensuring that his celebration of Spain's trophy did not overshadow his appreciation for the opponent he had just vanquished.
For Yamal, the experience of facing Messi on the world’s biggest stage was the culmination of a lifelong dream. "He's someone I've always admired. At the end of the match, I showed him my respect," the Barcelona starlet added.
A rivalry built on respect
Despite being on the losing side in the final, Messi enjoyed a stellar 2026 World Cup, proving that his class is permanent even as he approaches the end of his career. The legendary number 10 finished the tournament with an impressive haul of eight goals and four assists, appearing in all eight of Argentina's matches.
Before the final took place, Messi had already spoken highly of the teenager who has taken on the mantle of being Barca's primary attacking threat. "He's a tremendous player ... a global star," Messi remarked about the Spanish winger. "He's 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him."
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From the bathtub to the world stage
The connection between the two stars famously dates back nearly two decades. A viral photograph from a 2007 UNICEF charity calendar shoot recently resurfaced, showing a 20-year-old Messi helping to bathe a five-month-old Yamal. That unlikely meeting in the Barcelona dressing rooms has now become part of football folklore, as the infant in the tub grew up to face the master in a World Cup final.
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