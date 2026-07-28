Lamine Yamal one-of-one Kaboom rookie card sells for record-breaking auction price as Barcelona star surpasses Pele & Lionel Messi

Yamal has added another historic milestone to his incredible 2026. Shortly after helping Spain lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Barcelona star dominated the second instalment of Goldin’s Global Football Auction.

The headline item was a black, one-of-one Kaboom rookie card from Panini’s 2023-24 Donruss FIFA collection. The extremely rare piece commanded an eye-watering $707,600 when the final prices were released.

This mammoth fee is the highest public price ever recorded for a Yamal trading card. The one-of-one designation means it is the only copy of that particular black parallel in existence, making it a highly coveted prize for collectors.







