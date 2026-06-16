Kylian Mbappe ‘prepared to be famous’ & explains why becoming a Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ has made life as an A-list celebrity easier

Addressing his enormous global profile, Mbappe acknowledged the reality of his superstar status but expressed genuine joy at the anonymity he has managed to claw back. He told the French outlet: "I’m prepared to be famous; I have to deal with that." The forward elaborated on how this change has positively impacted his personal life, allowing him to undertake activities that were previously impossible. "I’m very happy in Madrid; I can live more freely than in France. I can go out on the street without security. I can live my life and make plans that I didn’t make before. It’s good. I do very normal things, more than people think," he added.