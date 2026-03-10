Getty Images Sport
End of an era! Kyle Walker officially retires from England duty as Burnley star calls time on legendary 96-cap career
A legendary Three Lions career concludes
Walker has officially announced his retirement from international football, the Football Association confirmed on Tuesday. The 35-year-old, who currently plays for Burnley after stints with Manchester City and Tottenham, leaves behind a legacy of 96 caps.
In an official statement confirming his decision, Walker said: “I am sad to be making this decision, but I’m also very proud of what I've achieved with England. To represent my country at five major tournaments... has been a great honour. But today is the time that comes to an end. It's good for me to have a little bit of closure to my career on the international stage.”
- Getty Images Sport
From Sheffield prospect to Wembley regular
The Sheffield-born defender made his senior bow in a 1-0 win against Spain in November 2011. He quickly evolved into a veteran leader, representing the Three Lions at two World Cups and three European Championships.
Reflecting on his journey, he noted: “To represent your country once, let alone 96 times, I'm extremely proud of that. To be among the first team to represent England in a major final since 1966, I'm really proud to say that I was a part of that. I would just like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to the managers that I've worked under, from Fabio Capello, to Roy Hodgson, to Lee Carsley, to Gareth Southgate and to Thomas [Tuchel].”
Changing the culture of English football
During his tenure, the rapid full-back was instrumental in shifting public perception during a transformative era for the national side. He helped foster an environment where players could finally thrive.
“You always look back at the highs and the lows, and certainly Iceland was a low,” he admitted. “But when we started this journey, especially with Gareth, we wanted to make sure that we were recognised as one of the best nations in the world. We've tried to change the way that people look at English football, we've tried to change the way that the media looks at football and we've tried to take a little bit of the pressure off.”
- Getty Images Sport
A final farewell planned as Walker continues relegation fight
While his final appearance came against Senegal last summer, his focus now shifts to supporting the next generation. A full tribute is planned for a future fixture to honour his contributions.
“Keep supporting the lads, they need you guys, they need you behind them to make sure that they can do this country proud,” he urged the supporters. “Thank you to my family. Thank you for putting up with all of the summers being away, and for all the times that I've obviously gone and followed my dream. The book is now closed and it's been a whirlwind of a journey, but one that I've really, really enjoyed.”
Walker has been a key figure for Burnley as the Clarets battle for Premier League survival. He has featured 27 times and has been wearing the captain's armband since the end of December in the absence of injured skipper Josh Cullen. Scott Parker's side are currently 19th in the table and nine points from safety.
Advertisement