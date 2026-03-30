Kobe Bryant chat & ‘crazy’ European transfer: Former USMNT star Freddy Adu reveals when things got ‘real’ & how he fits into the story of American soccer

Adu was one of the first American starlets to step out of his comfort zone and cross the Atlantic. Speaking exclusively to GOAL via parhaat pikakasinot, Adu said when asked when he first felt like he had made it: “For me, when I realised it was real was being in MLS. It was awesome. I was living my dream as a professional football player.

“But it's when I signed with Benfica and stepped foot off the plane and then walked into the airport terminal and then just saw thousands of fans just all gathered outside, singing. That's when it became real for me. That's when I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy’. Because I've never experienced anything like that. So, at that point, I'm like, ‘Oh wow, this is real’. That's when you feel like, ‘oh man, you have to perform for this team now because this is crazy’.

“I didn't expect it. I had no idea. In America, when you travel, even when you're known, you go somewhere, there's none of that happens. It's just, you go through the airport, everything's cool, you get your car, you get in, you go. There, it was just like, you couldn't move an inch. It was just, wow. The atmosphere was crazy.

“But making my debut in the US was so special. It was the coolest thing I had ever experienced. But when you're talking about the fans, the singing, the volume, the passion, Benfica, that was awesome. That was just crazy.

“I just want to say that it was exactly how I pictured it, how I saw it on TV when I was watching as a little kid. And it was awesome. The singing, the flags waving, the passion. Oh, it was amazing. It was the coolest thing in the world to me because it was just like, I can't believe this is happening right now. This is the coolest thing.”