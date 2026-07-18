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France v England: Bronze Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Kobbie Mainoo injury confirmed ahead of England clash with France in worrying blow for Man Utd

K. Mainoo
England
France vs England
France
World Cup
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo missed England’s World Cup third-place play-off against France after picking up an injury. The 21-year-old will depart the Three Lions camp without having seen a single minute of competitive action during the tournament in North America.

  • Mainoo fitness blow hits Three Lions

    The United academy graduate was expected to potentially feature as Thomas Tuchel looked to rotate his squad following the heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Argentina, but he was instead forced to watch from the stands. The Football Association confirmed the news via a terse official update shortly before the team sheets were released at the stadium. The governing body stated: “Kobbie Mainoo is ruled out of today’s matchday squad to face France due to injury.”

    The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the youngster, despite being included in the final 26-man squad ahead of several high-profile Premier League rivals. Tuchel opted to make seven changes to his starting XI for the bronze medal match, but Mainoo’s name was the most notable omission from the bench.

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  • England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Frustrating World Cup campaign ends

    Despite being selected ahead of the likes of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Mainoo has struggled to convince Tuchel to hand him a debut on the world stage. The midfielder was an unused substitute throughout the group stages against Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

    He subsequently remained on the bench for the knockout victories over DR Congo, Mexico and Norway, and even as the semi-final against Argentina slipped away, the former England Under-21 star was left waiting for his chance. Consequently, he departs the tournament with zero minutes of action to his name and must wait another four years for his next opportunity.

  • Mounting concerns at Old Trafford

    United will be watching the situation with significant concern as they prepare for the 2026-27 Premier League season. The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham in their opening pre-season friendly earlier today, and the news of another injury to a key midfielder is the last thing Michael Carrick needs. Man Utd will be hoping Mainoo has not suffered a serious problem that could derail his summer preparations. After making 30 appearances for the club last season, where he notched one goal and provided three assists, he has become a vital component of the first-team structure at Old Trafford.

    Mainoo’s rise has been impressive, particularly in how he managed to win over Carrick after being frequently overlooked by the previous manager, Ruben Amorim. His ability to control the tempo of matches from deep has made him a fan favourite among the United faithful, who see him as the future of the club’s midfield. 

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  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Premier League countdown begins

    United are scheduled to kick off their Premier League campaign with a challenging away trip to face Hull City on August 22. With exactly one month to go before that season opener, the race is on for Mainoo to prove his fitness and reclaim his spot in the starting eleven. The Red Devils will be desperate for the midfielder to be available, as United remain in dire need of his services following the injury to Manuel Ugarte and the departure of Casemiro, even after securing the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to bolster the midfield.