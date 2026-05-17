Julian Nagelsmann refuses to answer Manuel Neuer question with Bayern goalkeeper reportedly to be handed No.1 role at World Cup

Nagelsmann was expected to provide clarity regarding his squad for the 2026 World Cup during a scheduled appearance on ZDF-Sportstudio. However, with the official 26-man squad announcement pushed back to May 21, the spotlight has shifted entirely onto Neuer, and whether the 40-year-old will make a sensational return to the national setup.

Nagelsmann has been firm in the past, previously stating: "Neuer retired of his own free will, he has repeated that several times and that is why it is not even useful to constantly discuss it." Yet, the absence of a definitive "no" in recent days has fueled speculation that the Bayern Munich captain is firmly back in the frame to start ahead of Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann.