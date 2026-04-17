'We went out on our shield' - Jude Bellingham speaks out over Real Madrid's controversial Champions League exit

Taking to Instagram, the England international shared his raw feelings regarding the painful exit. He made sure to highlight the unwavering dedication of the supporters, whilst promising that better days lie ahead for the historic institution.

In his heartfelt public statement, he wrote: "It wasn’t enough but we went out on our shield. Madridistas, we know we’ve let you down but we’re always grateful for your support. The good times, which you deserve, will come back. No other option but to finish this season as strong as possible. Hala Madrid."



