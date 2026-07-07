Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice & the five England players at risk of World Cup semi-final ban ahead of Norway clash

Bellingham and Rice are among the England stars who must be on their best behaviour when they face Norway on Saturday. The Three Lions secured their place in the quarter-finals after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, but the fallout from the match has left the squad vulnerable to further suspensions.

Due to the expansion of the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams, FIFA has implemented specific windows where yellow cards are wiped to prevent players from missing the final. Cautions were cleared after the group stage and will be cleared again after the quarter-finals, but any player who picked up a booking in the round of 32 or last 16 remains at risk of missing a potential semi-final clash.



