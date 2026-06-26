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Why José Mourinho has major beef with referee Anthony Taylor as new Real Madrid boss opens up on the one game he wants replayed
Mourinho the first man to complete UEFA trophy treble
During an eventful stint in charge of Serie A giants Roma, Mourinho guided the Giallorossi to back-to-back finals in continental competition. They emerged triumphant in the 2022 Conference League showpiece - seeing off Dutch outfit Feyenoord.
Said success saw Mourinho become the first manager to complete the UEFA treble of Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League and Conference League titles. He also brought an 11-year wait for major silverware in the Italian capital to a close. Heartache was, however, to be endured when suffering a first European final defeat - as Sevilla prevailed on penalties at the end of a fixture that saw Mourinho take issue with the performance of the Premier League-based team of match officials.
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The game that Mourinho would most like to be replayed
While everyone involved in that fiery encounter has moved on with their careers, as Mourinho returns to Real Madrid for a second spell in charge at Santiago Bernabeu, emotions from the day continue to run high.
Mourinho admits as much, telling Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast when asked to pick out the one match that he would like to have a second shot at: “Roma - Sevilla, Europa League final. Without Anthony Taylor!”
The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss selected Anfield - the home of Premier League heavyweights Liverpool - as the most challenging away ground that he has visited as a coach.
He considers Real Madrid to boast the best dressing room, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior about to be worked with again there - with a three-year contract being signed with the Blancos.
Mourinho picks out his greatest achievement as a coach
Mourinho - who has won major honours in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain - is hoping to get Madrid back on the trophy trail. He captured the Liga title and Copa del Rey with them during his first stint at the Bernabeu helm between 2010 and 2013.
Said triumphs hold special memories, but asked to pick out the achievement that has made him most proud over the course of a 26-year career in the dugout, Mourinho said: “I did a few! When we won the Conference League in Roma, that city went mad.
“I believe that we did to that city what Champions League winners cannot do in other cities. Roma is a city where people are really, really, really in love with that club. A giant club with incredible passion. Absolutely incredible.
“Of course, when we won the Conference League it was the first season of the Conference League, I don't think Europe was giving [recognition] to the Conference League what it is giving now. When we arrived in Rome and we went for the parade around the Colosseum, Circus Maximus, you realise what you gave to those people.”
Watch the full episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast with guest José Mourinho
Check out every episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast via the official YouTube channel.
You can also listen to full episodes via Spotify.
José Mourinho spoke to Beast Mode On Podcast as part of his partnership with Coca-Cola, whose Jose vs Mourinho project sees two AI versions of the iconic coach go head-to-head discussing World Cup topics daily throughout the finals.