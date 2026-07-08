Doubting Jordan Pickford is a fool's errand: England goalkeeper keeps putting critics in their place as he prepares to break World Cup record

And in that context, what happened at the Azteca mattered even more. England were always going to have periods of soaking up pressure in Mexico City, and Pickford was going to need a big game.

Mexico had the first real chance of the game when Raul Jimenez - who must have hated the sight of Pickford by the end of the thing - won a header at the near post, only for Pickford to show impressive reactions and get down low to his left to tip the effort around the post. He produced another excellent stop from the Mexico No.9 shortly before half-time, this time parrying Jimenez's header over the bar. It would have been a devastating equaliser for England to concede, but they instead went into the break with a precious 2-1 lead.

And then came the last 30 minutes or so. Pickford seemed to relish every second. He shouted at his centre-backs, organised the defence, and came for cross after cross. By the end of it all, he had tallied five punches, produced three vital saves, and made a number of crucial clearances.

"He’s not pleasing on the eye, but my god he’s effective, and you can trust him, and in the big moments he wants to stand there and be that guy," former England goalkeeper Joe Hart said on the BBC. "That’s massive to have in a team.

"To be the England number one for so long, and to keep improving and stepping up in a big game, I’m so pleased he had that night tonight and he deserves every bit of praise he’s going to get."