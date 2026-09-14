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Moataz Elgammal

John Obi Mikel reveals the transfer mistake costing Xabi Alonso and Chelsea this season

Transfers
J. Mikel
E. Fernandez
Chelsea
Manchester City
Premier League
X. Alonso

John Obi Mikel has strongly criticised Chelsea for their failure to sign a midfield replacement after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City. The former midfielder believes this £125 million transfer mistake is directly responsible for Xabi Alonso's defensive issues this season, pointing out that the team desperately misses the injured Moises Caicedo to protect the defence.

  • Chelsea face criticism over Fernandez replacement

    Chelsea have faced severe criticism for their summer transfer window activity, specifically their inability to secure a replacement for Fernandez. The midfielder departed for Manchester City on deadline day for a record-breaking £125m fee.

    Although a deal for Monaco youngster Lamine Camara collapsed at the final moment, Mikel expressed his deep frustration on the Obi One podcast. "That is one position that the club has failed to strengthen during the transfer window. We failed," Mikel stated. "We knew Enzo Fernandez wanted to leave the football club. We knew for so long he wanted to go."

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    Defensive struggles under Xabi Alonso

    Mikel continued to highlight how the lack of defensive midfield cover has severely impacted Alonso and his squad. Chelsea have scored 18 goals but conceded 12 across six matches this season, including a recent 2-2 draw with Hull City.

    "Yes, we got £125m sitting in the bank, but we failed to bring in another player and that’s why we are suffering right now," Mikel explained. "We talk about leaking goals. Yes, we can blame the defence, but you need at least two holding players to be able to shield and protect the back-four in that system. You need that because you’re going to be exposed."

  • The absence of Moises Caicedo

    The club heavily rely on the return of Caicedo, restricted to just 14 minutes this campaign by a calf injury. Mikel believes the team will improve drastically once the midfielder is back on the pitch alongside Romeo Lavia or Reece James. "As soon as he comes back, I think we’ll be a much better team. There’s absolutely no question about it," Mikel added. "So, when we get Caicedo back with his stamina, with this energy that he has to be able to cover two, three positions, breaking up plays, that is going to make us much more solid."

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    What happens next for Chelsea?

    Chelsea will be hoping Caicedo can return to full fitness in time for their next fixture. Alonso and his squad travel across west London to face Brentford on Friday night, where the manager will demand a much-needed victory to kickstart their Premier League campaign and fix their leaky defence.

Carabao Cup
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Norwich City crest
Norwich City
NOR
Premier League
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
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