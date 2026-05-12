Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Japan adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kitadidas
Angelica Daujotas

Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

SHOPPING
KITS
Japan
World Cup

Get a first look at Japan’s 2026 kits ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Japan are set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a fresh set of kits designed by adidas, combining modern performance technology with cultural symbolism.

Shop Japan World Cup kits at adidasBuy now

Fans can expect designs that celebrate Japan’s heritage, from the iconic “Hinomaru” flag to abstract graphics inspired by the country’s natural landscapes. With the tournament on the horizon, the national team’s kits are already generating excitement among supporters worldwide.

Japan adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 kit 3adidas

The home kit has been officially revealed, while the away kit has been the subject of leaks and rumours, giving a sneak peek at what Japan might wear on the global stage. Adidas continues its tradition of merging style and innovation, ensuring that both players and fans enjoy top-tier apparel during the 2026 campaign.

Shop: Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • adidas japan national kitadidas is the official supplier of the Japan National Team

    Japan - Home Kit

    The Japan home jersey features the country’s classic blue, enhanced with an abstract graphic with ash blue linear details. The design reflects the famed haze where sky and sea meet, creating a visual representation of Japan’s horizon. The Japanese flag sits proudly across the back of the neck as a subtle nod to national pride. The shirt also incorporates Climacool+ technology, keeping players cool and comfortable on the pitch.

    The home kit is already available for purchase, with the replica version priced at ¥13,200 in Japan and the authentic version at ¥19,800. In the UK, retailers list the replica for around £85 and the authentic shirt for £120.

    Shop Japan World Cup kits at adidasBuy now

    • Advertisement
  • Japan Away kit WC 26adidas

    Japan - Away Kit

    Drawing inspiration from “Colours Beyond the Horizon”, the Japan away design is brought to life through a stripe graphic featuring 12 distinct colours that represent the nation's unity and bond, on and off the pitch. Set against an off-white base and 11 fading vertical lines run down the shirt in a rain-like effect, symbolising each of the 11 on-pitch players, while a bold central stripe takes the colour of the red sun of the national flag to represent the heart of the team – its fans. The Japanese flag is stamped on the back of the neck as a symbol of national pride and collective identity. 

    The home kit is available for purchase, with the replica version priced at ¥13,200 in Japan and the authentic version at ¥19,800. In the UK, retailers list the replica for around £85 and the authentic shirt for £120.

    Shop Japan World Cup kits at adidasBuy now

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Friendlies
Japan crest
Japan
JPN
Iceland crest
Iceland
ISL