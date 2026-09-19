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'I don't care about my performance' - Defensive colossus Jannik Schuster stays humble as Brentford dismantle Chelsea to go third
Bees sweep derby rivals
Following a goalless first half, Keith Andrews' side played with far more intent after the break to find the breakthrough. Jaidon Anthony nodded home Schuster's knockdown before an Igor Thiago counter-attack and a stoppage-time strike from Fabio Carvalho sealed an emphatic 3-0 victory. The clean-sheet win lifted Brentford up to third in the table and preserved their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.
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Youngster brushes off accolades
The 20-year-old Schuster stressed that the team's decision to play more directly in the second half was the catalyst for the opening goal. Despite picking up the player of the match award following a 12-clearance display and a clean sheet, he played down individual praise when speaking to Sky Sports: "I think when the second half began we played it more directly forward and we scored after that so I'm just happy. I don't care about my performance. I just want to help the team, get the clean sheet and the three points. Hopefully I get many more minutes."
Austrian delivers attacking threat
In addition to accumulating 16 defensive contributions to thwart Chelsea, Schuster demonstrated his growing effectiveness as a genuine threat from dead-ball situations. Reflecting on his headed assist for Anthony that broke the deadlock, the centre-back added: "They always tell me I have a potential on set pieces but there wasn't a lot of outcome on this until now. Hopefully I can score next time."
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Momentum builds towards October
The flawless display extended Brentford's unbeaten start to six matches heading into the three-week international break. Sitting pretty in the European qualification spots, Andrews' side now have valuable time to recharge their key players. The Bees will return to Premier League action on October 10 with a testing trip to face Aston Villa.
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