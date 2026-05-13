Is the blockbuster transfer now edging closer? Uli Hoeneß has reportedly stepped in to help FC Bayern secure the player

According to The Athletic, Diomande was Bayern's top transfer target, but his fee was set to surpass €100 million—too rich for the club's blood.

Instead, Dusan Vlahovic continues to be linked with a move to Munich. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Juventus striker views Bayern as his dream destination.

Rumours of a move to Munich have persisted all season, given that the Serbian's contract with the Old Lady expires in June. This is not the first time Vlahovic has been linked with Bayern; similar speculation surfaced when he signed for Juventus in early 2022.

Juve would prefer to extend his deal, but an agreement now looks remote. Reports indicate total radio silence, with salary the main sticking point: the 26-year-old wants to keep earning around €12m net per year, while Turin is said to be ready to halve that figure. Just days ago, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on five rounds of talks that had already failed to produce a breakthrough.