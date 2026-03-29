Is Harry Kane leaving Bayern Munich? Uli Hoeneß warns against Saudi Arabia

"What I hear and sense," Hoeneß said, "is that he and his family feel extremely at home here." But the honorary president immediately followed this up with a warning: "But you never know when a Saudi might come along and put a lot of money on the table … But he feels so at home!"

The feel-good factor is an important condition for family man Kane, which is why he has repeatedly emphasised in the past that he is positive about extending his contract in Munich. "I’m sure there will be talks about Bayern’s future and plans in the coming months," Kane said at the end of November. He couldn’t imagine "that anything will change in the near future".

If Hoeneß has his way, Kane’s performances are unlikely to change in the near future either, as the superstar could “play at this level for at least another three or four years” because “he is a perfect professional who looks after his body. He’s always at rehab, with the physios.”