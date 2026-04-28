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HARRY KANE BAYERN MÜNCHEN Getty Images
Daniel Buse

Translated by

In the first half alone: FC Bayern’s Harry Kane sets two records against PSG

Champions League
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
H. Kane

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane set two records with his goal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Englishman put the visitors 1–0 up in the 17th minute, converting a penalty. Moments earlier, Munich’s Luis Díaz had been brought down by PSG defender Willian Pacho. By half-time, though, PSG had fought back to lead 3–2 in the highest-scoring Champions League semi-final clash to date.

  • Kane’s latest goal means he has reached 60 goal contributions in a single season for the first time in his career, taking his tally to 54 goals and six assists—both personal bests.

    His strike in the French capital also makes him the first English player to score in six consecutive Champions League outings, surpassing Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s run of five.

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  • Kane Jubelgetty

    Harry Kane has set his sights on Lewandowski’s record.

    For much of the current Bundesliga season, Kane appeared poised to challenge Robert Lewandowski’s goal-scoring record: the Pole had netted 41 times for Bayern Munich in the 2020/21 campaign, surpassing Gerd Müller’s previous mark.

    Kane currently has 33 goals in 28 appearances, leaving him eight short with only three games remaining—a challenge even for a striker of his calibre.

  • Upcoming FC Bayern fixtures:

    Fixture

    Match

    2 May, 3:30 pm

    FC Bayern vs Heidenheim

    6 May, 9.00 pm

    FC Bayern vs. PSG

    9 May, 6.30 pm

    Wolfsburg v PSG

    16 May, 3:30 pm

    Bayern – Cologne


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