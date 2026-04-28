The Englishman put the visitors 1–0 up in the 17th minute, converting a penalty. Moments earlier, Munich’s Luis Díaz had been brought down by PSG defender Willian Pacho. By half-time, though, PSG had fought back to lead 3–2 in the highest-scoring Champions League semi-final clash to date.
Translated by
In the first half alone: FC Bayern’s Harry Kane sets two records against PSG
Kane’s latest goal means he has reached 60 goal contributions in a single season for the first time in his career, taking his tally to 54 goals and six assists—both personal bests.
His strike in the French capital also makes him the first English player to score in six consecutive Champions League outings, surpassing Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s run of five.
- getty
Harry Kane has set his sights on Lewandowski’s record.
For much of the current Bundesliga season, Kane appeared poised to challenge Robert Lewandowski’s goal-scoring record: the Pole had netted 41 times for Bayern Munich in the 2020/21 campaign, surpassing Gerd Müller’s previous mark.
Kane currently has 33 goals in 28 appearances, leaving him eight short with only three games remaining—a challenge even for a striker of his calibre.
Upcoming FC Bayern fixtures:
Fixture
Match
2 May, 3:30 pm
FC Bayern vs Heidenheim
6 May, 9.00 pm
FC Bayern vs. PSG
9 May, 6.30 pm
Wolfsburg v PSG
16 May, 3:30 pm
Bayern – Cologne