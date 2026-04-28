In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich’s suspended manager chose Alphonso Davies over Konrad Laimer at left-back. Mats Hummels would have made a different choice.
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"I would have bet against him doing it that way": Mats Hummels is surprised by Vincent Kompany's Bayern line-up against PSG
Speaking as a TV pundit on Prime Video, the 2014 World Cup winner approved of the tactical thinking behind the move: “I can see the logic of using speed against PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi. But against those PSG dribblers, I would have preferred Laimer.”
The former Bayern Munich centre-back added: “Managers always have a plan in mind, as they say in FIFA. That’s why Vincent Kompany is the coach, and I would have bet against him choosing this approach.”
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Höewedes would also have started Laimer ahead of Davies against PSG.
Davies excels on the left side of defence, but repeated injuries have limited his appearances this season and he has yet to recapture the world-class form he showed in previous years.
Laimer, by contrast, has been a model of reliability for months. The natural midfielder has also impressed at both full-back positions. Prime co-commentator Benedikt Höwedes agreed with his former team-mate Hummels: “I’m surprised too. Laimer is probably having the best season of his career and is in great form. Defensively rock-solid, especially in the group-stage match we covered (2-1 to Bayern, ed.).”
He added, “Davies naturally brings pace to the game, which Kompany will have in mind, especially against the speedy Hakimi on his side. It’s still a surprise to me, though.”
On Saturday, in Bayern’s 4-3 win at Mainz, both Davies and Laimer started. The Canadian delivered a mixed display, whereas the Austrian was among the match’s standout performers for the newly crowned German champions.
Bayern’s official line-up for the first leg at PSG:
- Neuer – Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies – Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Luis Diaz – Kane