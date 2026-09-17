Giving evidence during his trial, Antonio maintained that he was unaware of the investigation until February of this year. He explained to the court that he had been visiting his children in Manchester between November 3 and 6, during which time his cousin had arranged for the Lamborghini to be loaned out.

Antonio stated that he had entrusted the keys to Tarique Josephs, who operates a car-loaning business. Upon discovering he was being prosecuted, the striker described his disbelief, telling the court: "I was in shock. How can I be charged with something I haven't done?"

Antonio’s defence rested on the claim that the original police correspondence never arrived at his £2.2 million Buckinghamshire mansion. His girlfriend, Sunita Bains, testified that she manages the household mail and had no recollection of receiving the letter. However, Magistrate Ian Comfort dismissed these claims, stating the panel was certain the letter had arrived. Antonio had also testified that he attempted to resolve the matter through Mr. Josephs once he became aware of the charge in February.