"I don't care right now": Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl hits back at Uli Hoeneß's doubts

Eberl joined Bayern in March 2024 and soon helped secure the appointment of successful manager Vincent Kompany. Under Kompany, the Munich side cruised to the league title and the DFB-Pokal this season, exiting the Champions League only after a spectacular semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking about his exchange with Hoeneß during the cup celebrations at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Eberl added: "We actually talk all the time; we spoke yesterday and today as well. That's why the 60:40 split came as a surprise to me."

Hoeneß himself was asked by ARD about his comments regarding Bayern's sporting director and initially remained tight-lipped. The 74-year-old then said that putting the chances of an extension at 60:40 was "my honest opinion. Anyone who knows me knows that. That's the situation, and in two to three months we'll see how things pan out." Finally, he offered Eberl some hope: "Personally, I see things as relatively positive for him."

Hoeneß and the Bayern supervisory board, which includes Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, are set to meet again at the end of May to discuss possible contract extensions for Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund, whose deal also runs until 2027.