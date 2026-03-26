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'I deserve to play more!' - Barcelona star admits he's 'not 100% happy' at the club in shock outburst
Frustration boils over for Swedish starlet
The 20-year-old has been limited to just 22 appearances across all competitions this season, with the vast majority of those outings coming as a second-half substitute. While Bardghji has shown glimpses of his immense potential whenever he has featured on the pitch, it appears his patience with a bit-part role has finally reached its breaking point during the current international break.
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Bardghji breaks his silence on Barca bit-part role
Speaking to Sverige Television, as per Diario Sport, the winger did not hold back when asked about his current status at the club. Bardghji admitted that he is dissatisfied with his situation and believes his performances on the training ground and in brief cameos warrant a more prominent role in Flick's tactical setup.
"The truth is that until this moment I have had little playing time. I have patience but, honestly, I think I deserve to play more," he said. "I’m not 100% happy, but this is football. I respect those who have been in the squad for a long time, they are my teammates. I know what I can do, I have a lot of confidence in myself."
Transfer speculation intensifies ahead of summer
The youngster's comments have immediately reignited speculation regarding his long-term future with the Blaugrana. During the January transfer window, several clubs across Europe were monitoring his situation, with Portuguese giants FC Porto specifically credited with a strong interest in securing his services on a mid-season deal.
At that time, Hansi Flick was reportedly firm about keeping the squad together and blocked any potential exit for the Swede. However, as the summer window approaches, the landscape appears to have shifted. If Bardghji continues to feel undervalued, the club may be forced to entertain offers to avoid a prolonged period of unrest within the squad.
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Barcelona’s recruitment plans could force exit
Bardghji's path to regular minutes could become even more difficult if Barca sign another winger in the summer, or buy Marcus Rashford outright from Manchester United.
It remains to be seen whether Flick will opt to use the Swede more in the final weeks of the season or agree to a loan or sale, but Bardghji has made it clear he will no longer be content with a secondary role at the Spotify Camp Nou.