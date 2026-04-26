Sandro Schärer from Switzerland will referee the match between Vincent Kompany’s side and Bayern at the Parc des Princes, as Bayern seek a first Champions League final berth since 2020.

Bayern have faced Schärer twice in the competition before: in 2020/21 he oversaw their 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow. More recently, however, the Swiss official was in charge for a match that the Bavarians will prefer to forget.