Harry Kane told what he needs to join Oliver Kahn, Franz Beckenbauer & Robert Lewandowski on Bayern Munich legend list - with contract extension prediction made

Kane has become a fan favourite at Bayern and, at 33 years, should still have plenty of football left in him at the very highest level. If he does commit to at least a couple more seasons in Munich, then his status in the hearts and minds of a passionate fan base will be enhanced.

Asked if Kane needs to spend more time in Germany before icon status can be enjoyed, ex-Bayern midfielder Hamann added: “They love him here. Obviously, it's a big thing for the German league, it's a big thing for Bayern Munich to have an English captain here.

“Now, if you want to go down in history with Bayern Munich, you probably have to win the Champions League. Some of the biggest players are Champions League winners. So, if he really wants to go down in folklore and history, he probably has to win the Champions League.

“They love him here because he's a great ambassador. You never hear any bad stories about him, anything off the field. He behaves well, he's a role model, he leads by example. You know, there's nothing not to like.

“But to really go down in history at a club where Kahn, [Mehmet] Scholl, [Lothar] Matthaus, Beckenbauer, [Stefan] Effenberg, you name it, [Arjen] Robben, Ribery, they all won the Champions League here. And I think he's probably got to do the same. Lewandowski, not to forget as well.”