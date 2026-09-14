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'That's football' - Harry Kane brushes off goal drought talk as Bayern Munich superstar hits 150-goal milestone and eyes Bundesliga history
Kane ends mini-drought with clinical winner
Kane is back among the goals in the Bundesliga, putting an end to what many considered a rare dry spell for the prolific marksman. After failing to find the back of the net in his opening two domestic fixtures of the 2026-27 season—a convincing 5-1 win over Stuttgart and a frustrating 0-0 draw against Schalke—the England captain delivered when it mattered most. Facing a resilient Elversberg side, Kane produced a moment of pure quality to secure a 2-1 victory for the Bavarian giants.
The Ballon d'Or contender scored the crucial winning goal in impressively clinical fashion, after Maurice Krattenmacher's stunning curler from the edge of the box had threatened to snatch a point for the top-tier newcomers. His emphatically struck winner was his 150th goal in 153 competitive encounters for the record champions.
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The England star remains calm under pressure
Despite the external noise regarding his two-game scoreless streak in the Bundesliga, Kane remained remarkably composed when discussing his form. The 33-year-old striker, who has built a career on ignoring media narratives, insisted that he never lost faith in his ability to contribute to the team's success. "That's football," he noted. "Sometimes you need to wait a bit longer than you wanted. But it was nice to score a goal today and contribute to the win. They were three important points. It’s not easy to play here. Elversberg are a good team, so we’re happy about the win."
"We talk a lot about our squad. At the moment, we’re all fit and healthy, which has a big impact on the team. We’ve got lots of matches in a short space of time. With our style of play and our intensity, it’s important to have fresh players. It doesn’t matter who starts or comes off the bench – everyone needs to be ready to give 110 percent."
Teammates and rivals left in awe of English talisman
Kane's teammates were quick to praise his consistent excellence, with Aleksandar Pavlovic highlighting the technical skill involved in the winning goal. "Harry slotted that one in superbly," said the midfielder. "He likes that little move; he does it quite often. He executed it brilliantly, to be fair. I'm happy I was able to play the ball to him and that we can take the three points back home with us."
The admiration for Kane extended to the opposing dugout, where Elversberg head coach Vincent Wagner found himself marvelling at the striker's predatory instincts. Wagner admitted that the sheer ease with which the former Tottenham man operates is what separates him from other forwards in world football. "He makes it look effortless too – you’d think he does that sort of thing all the time!" Wagner stated.
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History beckons in Union Berlin clash
The narrative surrounding Kane is now shifting from a supposed drought to the pursuit of yet another historic landmark. As Bayern prepare for their encounter against Union Berlin on Friday night, the striker sits on the verge of joining an elite club. Having now scored 99 goals in the German top flight, his next league strike will see him reach the century mark. A victory on Friday would also allow Bayern to provisionally leapfrog the likes of Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund, and Freiburg to reclaim the top spot in the table.
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