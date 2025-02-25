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Mark Doyle

Mohamed Salah, Thierry Henry and the greatest individual Premier League seasons ever - ranked

Opinion
Premier League
M. Salah
Liverpool
FEATURES
C. Ronaldo
Erling Haaland
T. Henry
K. De Bruyne
G. Bale
V. van Dijk
L. Suarez
Manchester City
Manchester United
Arsenal

GOAL counts down the most remarkable campaigns we've seen from a single player in England's top flight since 1992-93

Mohamed Salah was at it again on Sunday. Liverpool's Egyptian King opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium and then set up Dominik Szoboszlai for the killer second goal in the Reds' hugely significant 2-0 win over Manchester City.

It was the 11th time that Salah had both scored and assisted in the same league game this season. The last player to achieve that feat across a single campaign in Europe's 'Big Five' leagues was Lionel Messi, during Barcelona's treble-winning 2014-15 campaign.

Given we've still not reached the end of February, it's clear that we're watching history in the making here, with Salah unquestionably now leading the race to win the Ballon d'Or thanks to 51 direct goal involvements in just 38 appearances in all competitions.

It also feels inevitable that we'll soon be adding the winger's 2024-25 campaign to our list of the best individual seasons in Premier League history...

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    12Virgil van Dijk (2018-19)

    Liverpool made Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender in football history when they signed him from Southampton in January 2018. During the 2018-19 season, he showed precisely why.

    Jurgen Klopp's Reds had been sorely lacking a dominant centre-back and, in Van Dijk, that's exactly what they got. Liverpool may not have won the Premier League in the Dutchman's first full season at the club, but he was so commanding, and so composed, that he was voted player of the year by his fellow professionals.

    "I think not everybody saw immediately what kind of player hides in this giant body," Klopp said after Van Dijk's PFA triumph, "but now the whole world is aware of it! From the very first moment, I was so excited to work with you - and now you are the man!"

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  • Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    11Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20)

    Manchester City didn't manage to win the league in 2019-20, but it wasn't for a lack of trying on the part of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is a bona fide Premier League legend, one of the greatest players English football has ever seen, and he was a most worthy recipient of what was the first of two consecutive PFA Player of the Year awards.

    As well as providing 20 assists, De Bruyne also netted 13 times in the Premier League as he went about proving himself the best attacking midfielder in world football.

    "He has always been incredible since we've been together," City boss Pep Guardiola said during the season. "His commitment is incredible. He's a spectacular player."

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    10Gareth Bale (2012-13)

    Gareth Bale won the PFA Player of the Year award in 2011, but his second triumph two years later was even more impressive, with the Welsh winger netting a career-high 21 league goals.

    Many of those strikes were absolutely spectacular, too, and they unsurprisingly attracted the attention of Real Madrid, who signed Bale from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 for a world-record fee.

    As then-Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas pointed out, the former left-back benefited enormously from being given a free role up front and really was "tremendous" throughout the season.

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  • LIVERPOOL V BLACKBURGetty Images Sport

    9Alan Shearer (1994-95)

    Manchester United probably would have won every single Premier League title for a decade had Sir Alex Ferguson been able to convince Alan Shearer to move to Old Trafford in the summer of 1992. However, the England international opted instead to join Blackburn Rovers, whom he fired to their first championship success for 81 years in 1995 with 34 goals in 42 matches.

    As former Rovers defender Colin Hendry subsequently said, "You can't talk about that season without mentioning Alan Shearer. His number of goals says everything about him and how important he was to us. You obviously need good players in every position to win the league, but you need goals and he was a world-class player."

  • Eric Cantona Manchester UnitedHulton Archive

    8Eric Cantona (1992-93)

    On November 27, 1992, Leeds United sensationally agreed to sell Eric Cantona to Manchester United just months after he had fired Howard Wilkinson's side to the First Division title. It was a transfer that would alter the course of English football history.

    United had been struggling terribly until the Frenchman's arrival at Old Trafford. They were crying out for a goal-scorer; what they got was an icon. "He just had that aura and presence," former United midfielder Paul Ince explained. "He took responsibility away from us. It was like he said: 'I'm Eric, and I'm here to win the title for you'."

    Cantona did exactly that, inspiring United to a first top-flight Championship triumph since 1967 with his wonderful ability to both score and create goals.

  • Chelsea's John Terry (C) celebrates scorAFP

    7John Terry (2004-05)

    John Terry may not be everyone's cup of tea as a person, but there's no questioning his qualities as a player. Chelsea's homegrown hero really was a captain, a leader and a legend all rolled into one.

    Terry spent nearly two full decades in the senior squad at Stamford Bridge and he was utterly integral to the Blues establishing themselves as a major force in English football. Indeed, Terry was voted PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2004-05, after leading Chelsea to their first top-flight title for 50 years by expertly marshalling a defence that conceded just 15 goals in 38 games - a Premier League record that still stands today.

    "He's absolutely amazing," then-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho said. "For me he's the most complete central defender in the world."

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    6Erling Haaland (2022-23)

    It's funny to think about it now, but some pundits didn't believe that Erling Haaland would prove as prolific in England as he had been in Germany - particularly after an unimpressive performance in Manchester City's 2022 Community Shield loss to Liverpool.

    However, the Norwegian didn't waste any time in silencing the sceptics. The striker scored twice on his Premier League debut and ended up breaking the single-season record with 36 goals in just 35 appearances.

    "It is unbelievable," Pep Guardiola said. "He is a unique person. He's a special player but also a special person. It is an incredible milestone."

  • Roy KeaneGetty Images Sport

    5Roy Keane (1999-2000)

    If not the most dominant midfielder the Premier League has ever seen, certainly its most fearsome. Roy Keane was Sir Alex Ferguson's perfect Manchester United captain, a snarling perfectionist who set standards in terms of commitment to the cause that everyone else at the club simply had to follow.

    Keane was obviously renowned for his tenacity, but he was also a fantastic footballer capable of dictating the pace of games, and he was at the absolute peak of his powers in 1999-2000, when he was named both PFA and FWA Player of the Year after leading United to a second consecutive Premier League title.

    Ferguson was "delighted" that Keane received some individual recognition for his incredibly influential and consistent displays, but also couldn't resist taking a shot at the FWA for overlooking the Irishman's contribution to United's treble triumph in 1999.

    "This award makes up for last year," the Scot said, "when I thought Roy should have been Footballer of the Year."

  • Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    4Mohamed Salah (2017-18)

    Having lost all of his confidence under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, Mohamed Salah had revived his career in Serie A, first with Fiorentina and then Roma, before arriving at Anfield in July 2017.

    Nobody at Anfield expected the Egyptian to be quite so prolific in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp, let's not forget, had actually been more in favour of signing Julian Brandt.

    However, Klopp was quickly blown away by Salah - just like everyone else in England, as the winger broke the Premier League single-season goals record in his very first year at the club by netting 32 times in 36 outings.

    Pele pretty much spoke for everyone when he said, "What a season! It's been great to watch you."

  • Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    3Luis Suarez (2013-14)

    Luis Suarez was inconsolable after the dramatic 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park that effectively killed Liverpool's 2013-14 title challenge - and it was easy to understand why. The Uruguayan may not be a particularly likeable character, but nobody would dispute the fact that he did more than anyone to try end the Reds' championship drought.

    For a significant chunk of the season, Suarez was simply unstoppable, a relentless force of nature up front that terrorised defenders with his pressing and incredible ability to retain possession in the smallest of spaces.

    He scored 31 times in just 33 Premier League appearances to win the Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe, while he was also named the PFA and FWA Player of the Year.

    "It's a rare combination, to be a miraculous footballer who is willing to use his gifts to selflessly assist and create goals for a team-mate," Steven Gerrard later wrote in tribute to the man he considers the best player he's ever lined up alongside.

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    2Cristiano Ronaldo (2007-08)

    Cristiano Ronaldo proved himself the best player in England in 2006-07. The following season, the Manchester United attacker proved himself the best player in the world.

    The Portuguese had arrived at Old Trafford as a skinny teenager boasting a wonderful array of tricks and flicks. By 2008, he had become a physical freak, an imposing figure that was as powerful as he was effective.

    Ronaldo scored 31 times in just 34 Premier League appearances as he won not only the Golden Boot but also the European Golden Shoe, making his first Ballon d'Or triumph a formality.

    "Cristiano really deserved it when you look at what he did this year," former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said. "Forty-two goals [in all competitions] from a wing position is amazing."

  • Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates Getty Images Sport

    1Thierry Henry (2002-03)

    Pavel Nedved was as surprised as everyone else when he won the 2003 Ballon d'Or ahead of Thierry Henry. "For me, Thierry is the best forward in the world now," the Czech said at the time - and he wasn't wrong.

    Henry's Arsenal may have flopped in Europe, failing to even make the knockout stages of the 2002-03 Champions League, but the Frenchman was unstoppable in the Premier League, becoming the first (and still only) player to both score and create 20 or more goals in a single season.

    As then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said, "None of the great goal-scorers in history can compare with his assist record."