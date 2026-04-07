"German graveyard"... Early Spanish provocation sparks Bayern Munich's anger

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is set to host one of the most fiercely contested clashes on the European continent, as Real Madrid take on their German rivals Bayern Munich this Tuesday evening in the first leg of the 2025–2026 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bavarian side secured their place in this round after overcoming Atalanta in the round of 16, whilst Real Madrid continued their European journey by eliminating Manchester City in a gruelling encounter that reaffirmed the Royal Club’s character on the big nights and their enduring ability to settle major continental fixtures.

Football fans around the world are turning their attention to this eagerly anticipated clash, amidst extensive media coverage, in what is one of the standout matches of the European season.

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