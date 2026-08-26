AFP
£85m signing Savio scores on his Tottenham debut in a dominant 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton
Tottenham cruise past Charlton
As reported by Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from their recent Premier League defeat to thrash Charlton Athletic 5-1. The visitors suffered an early setback, losing defenders Collins Sichenje and Billy Koumetio to injuries in the first 15 minutes.
Goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks denied Archie Gray before Mikey Moore broke the deadlock, smashing the ball through his hands in the 41st minute. Dominic Solanke quickly doubled the lead with a smart finish before half-time.
In the second half, Kevin Danso headed home a Mateus Fernandes free-kick with his first touch. The hosts thoroughly dominated the Championship opposition to secure their place in the next round.
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Savio makes an instant impact
Tottenham Hotspur fans witnessed a dream debut for Savio, who was introduced in the 71st minute. The winger took just 11 minutes to open his account, cutting inside and firing smartly into the bottom corner. Three minutes later, Savio twisted inside the penalty area, and his scrappy effort deflected off Ben Davies for the fifth goal.
Charlton Athletic managed to find a late consolation when defender Lloyd Jones headed home from a corner in the 87th minute. The commanding victory offered manager Roberto De Zerbi and his squad a much-needed boost following a disjointed start to their domestic campaign.
Everton and Newcastle advance
Elsewhere, Everton cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory against Preston North End at Deepdale. Thierno Barry netted a brilliant hat-trick, while Brennan Johnson scored his first goal for the club. Manager David Moyes capitalised on the wide margin to rest several key players in the closing stages.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United secured a thrilling 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion. Bazoumana Toure and a Harvey Barnes double secured the victory for the hosts, overcoming an Isaac Price free-kick and a late penalty. Goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen produced a crucial diving save from a Jayson Molumby free-kick to preserve the narrow lead.
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What happens next?
Tottenham, Everton, and Newcastle will now await the Carabao Cup third-round draw, where European participants like Arsenal and Manchester City enter the competition. Alongside them are Bradford City, who caused a major upset by eliminating Burnley 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw. The victorious clubs must quickly refocus on their upcoming weekend domestic fixtures as the football calendar intensifies.
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