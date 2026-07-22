'There's a more violent side to football' - Gavi claims he does NOT want Argentina players to be suspended for brawl after Spain's World Cup final triumph

Gavi has moved to de-escalate the rising tensions between Spain and Argentina following their combustible World Cup final clash. The 21-year-old was at the heart of a physical altercation in New Jersey, where he was confronted by Paredes during a mass brawl that erupted after the final whistle.

Speaking at a homecoming event in his hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca, where he was honored alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz, Gavi expressed his views on potential FIFA sanctions for their Argentine counterparts. "No, to be honest, I don't think they should be suspended," he said, as quoted by Marca. "I understand it's not a good example for children, but there's also a more violent side to football. Perhaps the most logical thing for me would be to send them off during the match, but as I said, in the end I think it's all football and that's how it has to be."