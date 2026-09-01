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‘Struggling’ - Gary Neville reacts as Mikel Arteta makes ruthless half-time call on £34m Arsenal star against Aston Villa
Arteta makes ruthless half-time call
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a decisive half-time change during his side's 1-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa. The Spanish boss withdrew summer signing Tzolis at the break following a difficult first 45 minutes. Tzolis arrived from Club Brugge for £34 million and enjoyed a superb start to life in north London.
He previously grabbed two assists in the Community Shield against Manchester City and starred in Arsenal’s opening win over Coventry City. However, the 24-year-old encountered his toughest test yet at Villa Park. He struggled to make an impact and received a yellow card for bringing down John McGinn in the 37th minute.
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Neville backs decision to hook winger
Eberechi Eze replaced Tzolis for the second half as Arsenal chased a breakthrough against Unai Emery's side. Manchester United legend Neville felt the substitution was entirely justified given the match dynamics. Speaking on Sky Sports commentary, Neville highlighted how Villa defender Cash had successfully contained the Greek international.
"I’m not surprised he’s coming off and not just because of the yellow card," Neville explained. "He really was struggling on this side. Matty Cash was really aggressive against him."
Saka secures vital away victory
Arsenal navigated a nervy start to eventually find the breakthrough on the hour mark. Riccardo Calafiori broke through the opposing defense to deliver the ball to Bukayo Saka, who then scored the winning goal amidst a scramble. Neville was full of praise for Arsenal's build-up play and Saka's clinical positioning.
"It’s a brilliant goal, it really is," Neville said. "Arsenal are so patient, so trusting of their defence that they don’t need to rush. Calafiori does exceptionally well. Riccardo Calafiori just opens up his body and makes that little dart in behind, and then talk about putting it on a plate.
"The run down the side of Aston Villa’s centre-backs which you must say there’s not been enough of. Saka is in the dream position, it’s where you want your opposite winger. It’s a brilliant celebration in front of those Arsenal fans."
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Gunners keep pace at the top
The hard-fought result at Villa Park ensures Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League campaign. Arteta's side look primed to defend their crown as English champions following two consecutive victories.
They currently sit level on points at the top of the table heading into the third round of fixtures. Manchester City, Chelsea, and newly promoted Hull City share the summit alongside the Gunners.
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