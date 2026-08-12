Getty Images Sport
Turkish raid! Galatasaray launch official £38m bid for Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli as Mikel Arteta faces huge transfer decision
Galatasaray launch formal move for Brazilian star
The Turkish champions are continuing their aggressive recruitment strategy by submitting a formal €45 million (£38m) proposal for Martinelli. According to reports from transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, the offer is now officially on the table at the Emirates Stadium, forcing Arsenal to make a difficult decision regarding the long-term future of their electric wide man. The Istanbul-based side has made the winger their absolute number-one priority in this window.
Galatasaray have shown significant ambition in recent seasons, successfully attracting high-profile talents like Victor Osimhen and Wilfried Zaha to the RAMS Park. By targeting Martinelli, they are aiming to secure a marquee addition that can help them compete at the highest level in the Champions League.
- Getty Images Sport
Mikel Arteta faces difficult squad dilemma
For Mikel Arteta, the bid presents a complex tactical and financial conundrum, particularly with Arsenal's attacking depth already altered this summer following Leandro Trossard's departure to Besiktas and the single offensive arrival of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. Martinelli has been a fundamental piece of the Spaniard's project, helping the Gunners secure silverware and return to the pinnacle of English football, making any potential exit a high-stakes decision for the club.
The Brazil international joined the Gunners from Ituano back in 2019 as a relative unknown but quickly developed into one of the most exciting young attackers in the Premier League. Capable of playing across the front line or in his preferred role on the left wing, he has become a fan favourite at the Emirates.
Evaluating Martinelli's long-term value
At 25 years old, Martinelli is entering his peak years with vast high-level experience already under his belt. He was instrumental in Arsenal's historic campaign last season, featuring in 53 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists to help the Gunners reclaim their long-awaited Premier League title for the first time since 2004, alongside reaching the Champions League final before falling to Paris Saint-Germain. The North London side must now weigh his potential future contributions against the immediate injection of funds.
Since arriving in North London, Martinelli has established himself as a key figure in Arsenal's recent success, helping the club lift the Premier League title alongside the 2023 FA Community Shield. Overall, the Brazilian forward has made 278 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, registering 62 goals and 36 assists.
- Getty Images Sport
New signings and pre-season kickoff
Arsenal have been active in the summer transfer window, bolstering their squad with the signings of Illan Meslier, Tzolis, and Bruno Guimaraes. The Gunners are set to kick off their official season against Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16, before launching their Premier League title defense at home against Coventry City on August 21.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting