Arsenal clarify Gabriel Martinelli transfer stance after Galatasaray submit massive bid for Brazilian winger

According to football.london, Galatasaray have approached Arsenal to discuss the conditions of a potential transfer for Martinelli ahead of the new season. Reports in Turkey suggest that the reigning champions have already submitted a bid of around £34 million to secure the Brazilian.

However, Arsenal have made it clear that they will not entertain selling Martinelli unless a new left-sided attacker is signed first. The club previously attempted an ambitious move for Vinicius Junior, indicating a strong desire to upgrade their wide options. Martinelli struggled for consistent output last term, managing just one Premier League goal in 30 appearances. Despite this lack of output, he remains content at the club for now.