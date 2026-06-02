Gabriel shirt sales up 350% after penalty miss! Arsenal fans flock to support Brazilian defender following wayward spot-kick that dashed Champions League dreams

Following the crushing disappointment, the Brazilian international took to social media to share his feelings with the fanbase. Gabriel expressed deep sorrow over the outcome but emphasised his immense pride in a squad that ended a 22-year drought to win the Premier League title.

Reflecting on the campaign, he posted a heartfelt statement: "It’s painful, but I’m proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season. Thank you to our incredible fans for your support every step of the way. You deserve to celebrate this journey with us and enjoy the parade today! See you next season!!! Love, Big Gabi." He has been a cornerstone for the team this year.