Frank Lampard endures nightmare start as Coventry City suffer 5-0 Brighton thrashing to remain pointless and goalless after four matches

Brighton ruthlessly dismantled Coventry, leaving Lampard searching for answers. The visitors took the lead before the break, completely overpowering the hosts in the second half. The situation worsened for Coventry when Taiwo Awoniyi received a straight red card for violent conduct. With a numerical advantage, Brighton ran riot, adding four more goals to secure a dominant 5-0 victory.

The result lifts Brighton to fourth place with seven points. Meanwhile, Coventry share the unwanted record of zero goals with Tottenham Hotspur, though Spurs have managed to collect two points from two draws and two defeats.