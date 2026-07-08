France appeal against Michael Olise booking turned down by FIFA

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Deschamps confirmed that the French Football Federation submitted a formal request to have the yellow card given to Olise during their round of 16 match against Paraguay rescinded. The attacker was penalised late in the game after a tangle with Matias Galarza.

Replays showed Olise pulled the Paraguayan's shirt, though he did not strike him, despite Galarza falling to the ground in apparent pain. Olise has been a crucial figure for France during this tournament, playing in all of their World Cup matches so far and providing an impressive five assists. However, the appeal was unsuccessful, meaning the caution stands as they prepare for the quarter-final. "The yellow card, it hasn't changed," Deschamps explained. "We received a notification from FIFA this morning."