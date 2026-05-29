AFP
Florentino Perez claims he's yet to speak to Jose Mourinho about Real Madrid return with TWO coaches on his mind to replace Alvaro Arbeloa
Perez addresses Madrid’s managerial search
Perez has revealed that Real Madrid are close to deciding on a successor to Arbeloa. Speaking in an interview with Television Espanola, the Madrid president admitted he already has two preferred candidates in mind as the club prepares for a new chapter. He was also asked directly about the possibility of Mourinho returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.
- AFP
Perez responds to Mourinho links
While praising the Portuguese coach, he clarified that no formal talks have taken place. The president confirmed he is actively weighing up his options. Perez said: "I'm thinking about it. Do I have a name in mind? Two. Mourinho? He's a good coach, clearly. I'm not going to announce it because I haven't spoken to him yet."
Perez takes firm stance on club matters and election criticism
The Madrid president also attack presidential rival Riquelme. Perez framed himself as a figure protecting Madrid from instability, repeatedly comparing his rivals to the Ramon Calderon era.
"I love Real Madrid very much, and when I see them going after it, here I am," he added. "I was detecting a shadowy movement aimed at destabilizing the club through me. And since I still believe in the members, I called for elections.
"And when I see the other candidacy, it turns out they're the same people from Calderon's time, which was the most sinister period in Real Madrid's history. Furthermore, they say that this man (referring to Riquelme) has taken out a loan at 54 percent annual interest. How can anyone ask for that? And I'm not making this up. It seems like he's come here because he needs the club for his own business."
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Decision time approaches at Madrid
Los Blancos are now expected to intensify their search for Arbeloa’s replacement as speculation around Mourinho and other candidates continues. However, attention will first turn to Madrid's presidential election, scheduled for June 7. The outcome could determine who will be the team's next manager.