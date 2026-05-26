Asked whether he had merely a verbal agreement or a signed contract, the presidential candidate delivered a decisive answer. He stated that he already has a binding contract in place that will bring two exceptional players to the Santiago Bernabéu if he wins the election: "I have an agreement for two major international stars to play for Real Madrid if I am president. Two stars who are essential to the sporting project in the short, medium and long term."

Riquelme refused to disclose their identities for now, but hinted that the names could be announced within the next two weeks. When pressed for a timeline, he simply said, "Probably, yes."