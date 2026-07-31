'Nobody is selling football!' - FIFA responds to controversy and offers explanation after Gianni Infantino's World Cup plan sparks outrage

FIFA has officially responded to the fierce opposition surrounding its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project. The governing body released a public statement attempting to clear up what it described as "incorrect media reports" that disrupted the planned consultation process.

The controversial proposal, championed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, involves placing commercial and operational event activities into a subsidiary organisation. FIFA firmly denies that the move represents a commercial sell-off of the sport's biggest assets, attempting to soothe growing fury across the game.

"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain," the statement read.