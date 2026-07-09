FIFA referee chief defends disallowed Egypt goal against Argentina and denies Gianni Infantino influences World Cup officials

Collina has stated that "nobody can question the integrity" of the World Cup match officials following "unfounded allegations" made in the wake of Egypt's 3-2 loss to Argentina. The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) had a strongly-worded statement released following the match, demanding an investigation into "double standards" and technical failures of the VAR system.

"Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport," Collina said. "Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials. When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right."