FC Bayern have held talks with Tomas Araujo's representatives about a potential transfer, according to tz.

Araujo, who can operate at centre-back or right-back, could challenge Konrad Laimer for a spot in the starting XI. The German record champions had previously monitored Givairo Read.

However, the 23-year-old only recently signed a long-term contract with Benfica Lisbon until 2029, and reports suggest it includes a hefty release clause ranging from 80 to 100 million euros. Chelsea are also said to have shown strong interest in Araujo in the past.

Given that fee, Bayern are unlikely to pursue him. According to Kicker, the club's top priority remains a versatile attacker who can play on the left wing or through the middle, hence the growing talk of Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

Still, the German record champions may need fresh centre-backs this summer if Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito depart. Kim was already earmarked for sale last year, and Ito's future at FCB remains uncertain.