Explained: Why Manchester United's second goal against Ipswich Town was not disallowed despite Harry Maguire's handball

Manchester United have secured their first points of the 2026/27 season with a comfortable 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, but the match was dominated by a controversial refereeing decision.

According to a report by The Independent, Maguire appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to the crucial second goal. The defender gathered possession using his arm before firing a shot that deflected off Jacob Greaves and into the net.

Many expected the goal to be immediately ruled out. Instead, after a VAR check, the referee awarded the goal to the hosts, prompting intense confusion inside the stadium and raising questions about the exact application of the laws.