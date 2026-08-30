Phenomenal Bruno Fernandes fires Manchester United to their first win of the season with a hat-trick

Manchester United have bounced back from last week's false start against Hull City. At Old Trafford, Michael Carrick's side proved far too strong for Ipswich Town and ran out 5-2 winners. Bruno Fernandes stole the show with a hat-trick.

United made a quiet start, with only Diogo Dalot really testing Ipswich goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen. At the other end, Senne Lammens made a save when Julio Enciso raced through one-on-one. After half an hour, though, the opening goal still arrived following a fine drop-kick from Leif Davis: 0-1.

United needed a slip to get back into it. Ipswich made a mess of things at the back and Matheus Cunha then sent Fernandes through one-on-one with Scherpen. The Portuguese midfielder hammered home left-footed: 1-1.

After the break, Bryan Mbeumo first wasted a chance in astonishing fashion, but from there the match swung completely United's way. The officials played their part too, allowing a controversial Harry Maguire goal to stand.

Maguire brought the ball under control with his arm before firing home via the leg of Jacob Greaves. Not long after, it was 3-1 as Greaves chopped down the advancing Cunha inside the box. Fernandes dispatched the penalty with great composure.

That eased the pressure on Manchester United and they pulled away comfortably in the closing stages. A hefty slice of luck sent the ball to Fernandes, who completed his hat-trick for 4-1.

Then it was 5-1. Fernandes sent the advancing Mbeumo through on Scherpen, who had to pick the ball out of the net for the fifth time after a fine lob. Because of a blunder by Lisandro Martínez, Chuba Akpom also grabbed a goal in stoppage time: 5-2 was the final score.