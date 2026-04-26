Ex-Real Madrid star James Rodriguez vows to grace 2026 World Cup with Colombia in ‘good shape’ after making first MLS start for Minnesota United

Every minute spent on the pitch is a step towards the World Cup for the Colombia captain. He is currently on a short-term contract at Minnesota designed to keep him sharp until the squad announcement. Eager to silence lingering questions over his physical condition, he remains fully committed to his training regime. He stated emphatically: "I’m going to arrive in good shape. I’m going to arrive in excellent form. There’s still a month to go, and well, I’m training hard - training to the max, going all out, just as I always have. So, whatever playing time comes my way here, I think it’s going to go well."