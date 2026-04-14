Ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star Jorginho withdraws Chappell Roan criticism after hotel security incident

The midfielder has now confirmed the security guard in question was not employed by Roan. In a follow-up statement, Jorginho wrote: “I made my initial statement in the heat of the moment, after hearing that my child and wife had been approached by an adult male security guard in an intimidating way. I reacted as any father would. My priority is, and always will be, protecting my family, and that is exactly what I did. The security guard himself has since confirmed publicly that he was representing another artist at the hotel at the time. While we still do not know what prompted him to approach them, and do not believe an 11-year-old at breakfast could reasonably be seen as any kind of security threat, it is now clear that he was not acting on behalf of Chappell.

“I am glad to set the record straight. It’s important to me that this is clarified fairly and accurately. I regret the impact this situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine, Ada, and our family. I will always stand up for my family. But I also know how to recognize when things were not quite what they seemed at first. Thank you for the support we received during this sensitive moment. I do, however, want to make one thing very clear: I do not support or encourage hate speech or online attacks from any side. Respect, empathy, and humility are values I carry and teach my family every single day. As far as I am concerned, this matter is closed.”