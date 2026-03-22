Ex-Chelsea & Arsenal midfielder calls out pop sensation Chappell Roan over 'completely disproportionate' treatment of 11-year-old daughter

Jorginho, who currently plays for Brazilian side Flamengo, took to social media to detail a "very upsetting situation" involving his family and the 'HOT TO GO!' singer. The midfielder's wife, Catherine Harding, was at a hotel in Sao Paulo for the Lollapalooza festival with her daughter, Ada, whose father is Hollywood actor Jude Law. According to the Champions League winner, the young girl was excited to see one of her idols during breakfast but was met with hostility from the singer's entourage.

The situation escalated when a member of Roan's security team allegedly confronted the family at their table. Jorginho described the reaction as "completely disproportionate", stating that the guard spoke in an "extremely aggressive manner" to both his wife and the 11-year-old child. The security official reportedly accused the young girl of "harassment" and threatened to file a formal complaint with the hotel management while she sat there crying.