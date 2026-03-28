Phil Foden's in the last-chance saloon! Winners & losers as Cole Palmer emerges victorious in battle of the No.10s & Harry Maguire proves his worth to tinkering Thomas Tuchel in England's ugly Uruguay draw

None more so than Phil Foden, who is on borrowed time to make it into Thomas Tuchel's squad. Despite being one of the finest and highest achieving English players of the last decade, Foden has a very short body of work with the England team to write home about. He has scored just four goals in 48 matches, with his last strike in a competitive game coming against Wales at the last World Cup in Qatar.

Tuchel has little reason to show much faith in Foden as the player asked to not be selected for the internationals last June and he failed to shine in the last camp in November. To make matters even worse, the 25-year-old cannot even point to his Manchester City performances as proof that he can still deliver at the highest level as he has fallen out of favour in Pep Guardiola's side, a fact that was so perfectly demonstrated by him only being brought on in added time in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal.

Foden had so much at stake against Uruguay but, with all the eyes of the nation upon him, he fell short again. He was not the only one.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley Stadium...